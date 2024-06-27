Explore
LIVE UPDATES

PNB Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 124.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.35 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 124, with a high of 126 and a low of 123.1. The closing price was 124.1. The market capitalization stood at 136,921.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 142.9 and a low of 49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,018,200 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:16:28 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The PNB share price has decreased by 0.36% and is currently trading at 123.90. Over the past year, PNB shares have increased by 144.56% to 123.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.06%
3 Months-6.0%
6 Months35.47%
YTD29.88%
1 Year144.56%
27 Jun 2024, 09:03:06 AM IST

Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on June 27

GNFC, India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB, and SAIL are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 27.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-india-cements-indus-towers-pnb-among-5-stocks-in-f-o-ban-list-on-june-27-11719419527832.html

27 Jun 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.89Support 1122.89
Resistance 2127.44Support 2121.44
Resistance 3128.89Support 3119.89
27 Jun 2024, 08:35:03 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 102.5, 17.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4443
27 Jun 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 50904 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1018 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:04:14 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹124.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 126 & 123.1 yesterday to end at 124.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

