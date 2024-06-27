PNB Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹124, with a high of ₹126 and a low of ₹123.1. The closing price was ₹124.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹136,921.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,018,200 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The PNB share price has decreased by 0.36% and is currently trading at ₹123.90. Over the past year, PNB shares have increased by 144.56% to ₹123.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.06%
|3 Months
|-6.0%
|6 Months
|35.47%
|YTD
|29.88%
|1 Year
|144.56%
PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.89
|Support 1
|122.89
|Resistance 2
|127.44
|Support 2
|121.44
|Resistance 3
|128.89
|Support 3
|119.89
PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹102.5, 17.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 50904 k
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1018 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹124.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹126 & ₹123.1 yesterday to end at ₹124.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.