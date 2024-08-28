Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 116.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.95 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 116.4 and closed slightly lower at 116.15. The stock reached a high of 116.7 and a low of 115.7. PNB's market capitalization stood at 127672.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 142.9 and 61.35, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 336,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25997 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹116.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.7 & 115.7 yesterday to end at 115.95. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

