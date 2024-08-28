PNB Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹116.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹116.15. The stock reached a high of ₹116.7 and a low of ₹115.7. PNB's market capitalization stood at ₹127672.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹142.9 and ₹61.35, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 336,279 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.7 & ₹115.7 yesterday to end at ₹115.95. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.