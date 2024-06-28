PNB Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹124.95 and closed at ₹124.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹124.95, while the low was ₹117.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹131,031.09 crore. The 52-week high for PNB was ₹142.9, and the low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 2,806,987 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹102.5, 13.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 150.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 136 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹124.95 & ₹117.9 yesterday to end at ₹124.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.