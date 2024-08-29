PNB Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB's stock opened and closed at ₹115.95, reaching a high of ₹116.3 and a low of ₹114.5. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹126,351.4 crore. With a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹61.35, the stock saw a BSE volume of 552,936 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.81
|Support 1
|114.13
|Resistance 2
|116.91
|Support 2
|113.55
|Resistance 3
|117.49
|Support 3
|112.45
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 8.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.3 & ₹114.5 yesterday to end at ₹114.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.