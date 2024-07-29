PNB Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹117.65 and closed at ₹117.7. The stock reached a high of ₹120.3 and a low of ₹117.15. The market capitalization for PNB was ₹132,022.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹58.6. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,024,723 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 12.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1024 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.3 & ₹117.15 yesterday to end at ₹119.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.