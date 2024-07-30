PNB Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹125.15 and closed at ₹119.9. The stock reached a high of ₹128.8 and a low of ₹123.9. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹139,784.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9, and the 52-week low was ₹58.6. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,810,529 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|129.41
|Support 1
|124.15
|Resistance 2
|131.73
|Support 2
|121.21
|Resistance 3
|134.67
|Support 3
|118.89
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 17.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 293.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 144 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.8 & ₹123.9 yesterday to end at ₹126.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend