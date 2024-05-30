PNB Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹127.45, closed at ₹128.05, with a high of ₹130.6 and a low of ₹127. The market cap stood at ₹140,941.0 cr. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume was 1,646,228 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.15
|Support 1
|126.55
|Resistance 2
|132.15
|Support 2
|124.95
|Resistance 3
|133.75
|Support 3
|122.95
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 21.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 1646 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.6 & ₹127 yesterday to end at ₹128.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend