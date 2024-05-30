Hello User

PNB Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 128.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at 127.45, closed at 128.05, with a high of 130.6 and a low of 127. The market cap stood at 140,941.0 cr. The 52-week high was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 49.7. The BSE volume was 1,646,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.15Support 1126.55
Resistance 2132.15Support 2124.95
Resistance 3133.75Support 3122.95
30 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 21.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4443
30 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 53369 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 1646 k.

30 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹128.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 130.6 & 127 yesterday to end at 128.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

