PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 125.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.55 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 127.45, reached a high of 127.75, and a low of 124.90 before closing at 126.95. The market capitalization of PNB was 138188.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.90 and the 52-week low was 58.60. The BSE trading volume for PNB was 1066442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹124.55, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹125.5

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 124.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 124.42 and 127.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 124.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB dropped by 0.44% to 124.95 today. However, over the past year, PNB shares have gained 102.93%, reaching the same price of 124.95. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.59%
3 Months-18.63%
6 Months14.88%
YTD31.08%
1 Year102.93%
31 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.22Support 1124.42
Resistance 2128.86Support 2123.26
Resistance 3130.02Support 3121.62
31 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 16.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3211
    Hold5555
    Sell4566
    Strong Sell4444
31 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37351 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1066 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹126.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 127.75 & 124.9 yesterday to end at 125.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

