PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock drops in trading today

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹127.45, reached a high of ₹127.75, and a low of ₹124.90 before closing at ₹126.95. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹138188.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.90 and the 52-week low was ₹58.60. The BSE trading volume for PNB was 1066442 shares.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹124.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹124.42 and ₹127.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹124.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB dropped by 0.44% to ₹124.95 today. However, over the past year, PNB shares have gained 102.93%, reaching the same price of ₹124.95. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.59%
|3 Months
|-18.63%
|6 Months
|14.88%
|YTD
|31.08%
|1 Year
|102.93%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.22
|Support 1
|124.42
|Resistance 2
|128.86
|Support 2
|123.26
|Resistance 3
|130.02
|Support 3
|121.62
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 16.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1066 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹127.75 & ₹124.9 yesterday to end at ₹125.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.