LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 127.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.85 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 128.05, reached a high of 129.95, and a low of 127 before closing at 128. The market capitalization of PNB stood at 140,280.34 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 49.7 and 142.9. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,048,799 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:39:08 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹127.85, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹127.4

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 127.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 126.1 and 129.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 126.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 129.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:22:03 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at 128.35. Over the past year, PNB shares have experienced a significant price increase of 145.81%, reaching 128.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.63%
3 Months2.63%
6 Months64.24%
YTD33.11%
1 Year145.81%
31 May 2024, 08:51:32 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1129.05Support 1126.1
Resistance 2131.0Support 2125.1
Resistance 3132.0Support 3123.15
31 May 2024, 08:37:10 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 21.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4443
31 May 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51529 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1048 k.

31 May 2024, 08:01:41 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹128 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 129.95 & 127 yesterday to end at 128. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

