PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹128.05, reached a high of ₹129.95, and a low of ₹127 before closing at ₹128. The market capitalization of PNB stood at ₹140,280.34 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹49.7 and ₹142.9. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,048,799 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹127.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹126.1 and ₹129.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹126.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 129.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at ₹128.35. Over the past year, PNB shares have experienced a significant price increase of 145.81%, reaching ₹128.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.63%
|3 Months
|2.63%
|6 Months
|64.24%
|YTD
|33.11%
|1 Year
|145.81%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|129.05
|Support 1
|126.1
|Resistance 2
|131.0
|Support 2
|125.1
|Resistance 3
|132.0
|Support 3
|123.15
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 21.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1048 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹129.95 & ₹127 yesterday to end at ₹128. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend