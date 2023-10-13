PNGS Gargi Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

PNGS Gargi's stock opened at ₹288 and closed at ₹280. The highest price for the day was ₹294.05, while the lowest price was ₹288. The market capitalization of the company is ₹282.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹347.4, and the 52-week low is ₹57. The BSE volume for the day was 6000 shares.
13 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST
PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi closed at ₹280 on last trading day
