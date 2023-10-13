Hello User
PNGS Gargi Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

PNGS Gargi stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 280 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.8 per share. Investors should monitor PNGS Gargi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNGS Gargi

PNGS Gargi's stock opened at 288 and closed at 280. The highest price for the day was 294.05, while the lowest price was 288. The market capitalization of the company is 282.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 347.4, and the 52-week low is 57. The BSE volume for the day was 6000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi closed at ₹280 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNGS Gargi on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6000. The closing price for the day was 280.

