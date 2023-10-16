comScore
PNGS Gargi share price Today Live Updates : PNGS Gargi closed today at 297.5, up 2.59% from yesterday's 290
PNGS Gargi share price Today Live Updates : PNGS Gargi closed today at ₹297.5, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹290

11 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

PNGS Gargi stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 290 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.5 per share. Investors should monitor PNGS Gargi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNGS GargiPremium
PNGS Gargi

On the last day of trading for PNGS Gargi, the stock opened at 288 and closed at 280. The stock had a high of 298 and a low of 287.55. The market capitalization of PNGS Gargi is 279.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 347.4 and the 52-week low is 57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:33:00 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi closed today at ₹297.5, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹290

PNGS Gargi stock closed at 297.5 today, with a percent change of 2.59 and a net change of 7.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of 290. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.59% or 7.5.

16 Oct 2023, 05:34:58 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

Today, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock reached a low of 280 and a high of 300.1.

16 Oct 2023, 03:23:54 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd stock is 347.40, while the 52 week low is 57.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:08:11 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price NSE Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹290

Based on the current data, the stock price of PNGS Gargi is 280. There has been a percent change of -3.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10, suggesting a decline of 10 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:25:13 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹290

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 280. There has been a percent change of -3.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10, suggesting a decrease of 10 units.

16 Oct 2023, 02:22:32 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is 300.1, while the low is 280.

16 Oct 2023, 01:55:32 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹290

The current data of PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 280, with a percent change of -3.45 and a net change of -10. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.45% and has decreased by 10 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:23:05 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is 280 and the high price is 300.1.

16 Oct 2023, 01:07:26 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹290

Based on the current data, the stock price of PNGS Gargi is 280. There has been a percent change of -3.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10, which means the stock has decreased by 10.

16 Oct 2023, 12:57:36 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:25:34 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is as follows: Today's low price: 280.1 Today's high price: 300.1

16 Oct 2023, 12:22:25 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280.1, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹290

The stock price of PNGS Gargi currently stands at 280.1. It has experienced a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.9, suggesting a decline in the stock price of PNGS Gargi.

16 Oct 2023, 11:53:32 AM IST

PNGS Gargi share price NSE Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280.1, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹290

Based on the current data, the stock price of PNGS Gargi is 280.1. There has been a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 9.9 units.

16 Oct 2023, 11:12:43 AM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

Today, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock reached a low of 280.1 and a high of 300.1.

16 Oct 2023, 11:08:53 AM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280.1, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹290

16 Oct 2023, 10:21:05 AM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock was 290, while the high price reached 300.1.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20:17 AM IST

PNGS Gargi share price NSE Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹300.1, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹290

The current data of PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 300.1, with a percent change of 3.48 and a net change of 10.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:56:22 AM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹300.1, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹290

The current data of PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 300.1 with a percent change of 3.48. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.48%. The net change is 10.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 10.1 units. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

16 Oct 2023, 09:52:43 AM IST

PNGS Gargi Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 08:14:54 AM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi closed at ₹280 on last trading day

On the last day of PNGS Gargi trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,000. The closing price of the shares was 280.

