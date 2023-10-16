PNGS Gargi share price Today Live Updates : PNGS Gargi closed today at 297.5, up 2.59% from yesterday's 290

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi closed today at ₹297.5, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹290 PNGS Gargi stock closed at ₹297.5 today, with a percent change of 2.59 and a net change of 7.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹290. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.59% or ₹7.5.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range Today, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock reached a low of ₹280 and a high of ₹300.1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd stock is 347.40, while the 52 week low is 57.00.

PNGS Gargi share price NSE Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹290 Based on the current data, the stock price of PNGS Gargi is ₹280. There has been a percent change of -3.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10, suggesting a decline of 10 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹290 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹280. There has been a percent change of -3.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10, suggesting a decrease of 10 units.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹300.1, while the low is ₹280. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹290 The current data of PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹280, with a percent change of -3.45 and a net change of -10. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.45% and has decreased by 10 points.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹280 and the high price is ₹300.1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹290 Based on the current data, the stock price of PNGS Gargi is ₹280. There has been a percent change of -3.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10, which means the stock has decreased by ₹10.

PNGS Gargi Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹280.1 Today's high price: ₹300.1

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280.1, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹290 The stock price of PNGS Gargi currently stands at ₹280.1. It has experienced a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.9, suggesting a decline in the stock price of PNGS Gargi.

PNGS Gargi share price NSE Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280.1, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹290 Based on the current data, the stock price of PNGS Gargi is ₹280.1. There has been a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 9.9 units.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range Today, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock reached a low of ₹280.1 and a high of ₹300.1.

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹280.1, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹290

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock was ₹290, while the high price reached ₹300.1.

PNGS Gargi share price NSE Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹300.1, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹290 The current data of PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹300.1, with a percent change of 3.48 and a net change of 10.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹300.1, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹290 The current data of PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹300.1 with a percent change of 3.48. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.48%. The net change is 10.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 10.1 units. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

PNGS Gargi Live Updates