comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PNGS Gargi share price Today Live Updates : PNGS Gargi closed today at 311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's 295.8
BackBack

PNGS Gargi share price Today Live Updates : PNGS Gargi closed today at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

12 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Livemint

PNGS Gargi stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 5.21 %. The stock closed at 295.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.2 per share. Investors should monitor PNGS Gargi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNGS GargiPremium
PNGS Gargi

On the last day of trading, PNGS Gargi opened at 290 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 300.1 and a low of 280 during the day. The market capitalization of PNGS Gargi is 286.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 347.4 and the 52-week low is 57. The BSE volume for PNGS Gargi was 18,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:44:33 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi closed today at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

Today, the closing price of PNGS Gargi stock was 311.2, which represents a 5.21% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of 295.8. The net change in the stock price for today was 15.4.

17 Oct 2023, 06:15:02 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Landmark Cars777.13.250.42862.35433.23079.24
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri128.75-1.45-1.11134.558.5859.16
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery311.215.45.21347.457.0299.62
Maximus International17.75-0.18-1.037.9510.76223.15
Competent Automobiles Company325.00.050.02388.9175.1199.75
17 Oct 2023, 05:31:27 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is 318 and the low is 300.

17 Oct 2023, 03:26:11 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd stock is 57.00000, while the 52 week high price is 347.40000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:18:25 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 311.2 with a percent change of 5.21. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5.21% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 15.4, meaning that the stock has increased by 15.4 in value.

Click here for PNGS Gargi AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:43:16 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Landmark Cars778.14.250.55862.35433.23083.2
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri129.4-0.8-0.61134.558.5863.49
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery318.022.27.51347.457.0306.17
Maximus International17.82-0.11-0.6137.9510.76224.03
Competent Automobiles Company325.00.050.02388.9175.1199.75
17 Oct 2023, 02:42:38 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price NSE Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹318, up 7.51% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current price of PNGS Gargi stock is 318, with a percent change of 7.51 and a net change of 22.2.

17 Oct 2023, 02:12:46 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is as follows: Today's low price: 300 Today's high price: 318

17 Oct 2023, 01:49:47 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹315, up 6.49% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data of PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 315, with a percent change of 6.49 and a net change of 19.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 6.49% or 19.2.

Click here for PNGS Gargi News

17 Oct 2023, 01:38:02 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days272.21
10 Days261.64
20 Days270.23
50 Days238.13
100 Days194.69
300 Days159.54
17 Oct 2023, 01:10:42 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

Today, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock reached a low price of 300 and a high price of 314.

17 Oct 2023, 01:03:03 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:55 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹310, up 4.8% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the stock price is 310, which represents a 4.8% percent change. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change for the stock is 14.2, which means that the stock has increased by 14.2.

17 Oct 2023, 12:38:31 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹314, up 6.15% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 314 with a percent change of 6.15. This means that the stock has increased by 6.15% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 18.2, indicating that it has increased by 18.2 units.

Click here for PNGS Gargi Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:32:10 PM IST

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Landmark Cars781.757.91.02862.35433.23097.66
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri129.7-0.5-0.38134.558.5865.5
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery314.018.26.15347.457.0302.32
Maximus International17.84-0.09-0.537.9510.76224.28
Competent Automobiles Company320.8-4.15-1.28388.9175.1197.16
17 Oct 2023, 12:16:03 PM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is as follows: Today's low price: 300 Today's high price: 314

17 Oct 2023, 11:24:19 AM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is 314, while the low is 300.

17 Oct 2023, 11:17:40 AM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹314, up 6.15% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 314, with a percentage change of 6.15% and a net change of 18.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 6.15% and has gone up by 18.2 points.

Click here for PNGS Gargi Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:25:57 AM IST

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹314, up 6.15% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data shows that the stock price of PNGS Gargi is 314, with a percent change of 6.15 and a net change of 18.2. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a positive percent change and net change.

17 Oct 2023, 10:12:04 AM IST

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is 314, while the low is 300.

17 Oct 2023, 09:51:40 AM IST

PNGS Gargi Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:46:34 AM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹314, up 6.15% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data of PNGS Gargi stock shows that the stock price is 314, with a percent change of 6.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 6.15% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 18.2, suggesting that the stock has risen by 18.2.

17 Oct 2023, 08:05:36 AM IST

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi closed at ₹290 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNGS Gargi on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,000. The closing price for the stock was 290.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App