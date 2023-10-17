PNGS Gargi share price Today Live Updates : PNGS Gargi closed today at 311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's 295.8

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi closed today at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 Today, the closing price of PNGS Gargi stock was ₹311.2, which represents a 5.21% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹295.8. The net change in the stock price for today was 15.4.

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Landmark Cars 777.1 3.25 0.42 862.35 433.2 3079.24 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 128.75 -1.45 -1.11 134.5 58.5 859.16 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery 311.2 15.4 5.21 347.4 57.0 299.62 Maximus International 17.75 -0.18 -1.0 37.95 10.76 223.15 Competent Automobiles Company 325.0 0.05 0.02 388.9 175.1 199.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹318 and the low is ₹300.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd stock is 57.00000, while the 52 week high price is 347.40000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2 with a percent change of 5.21. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5.21% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 15.4, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹15.4 in value. Click here for PNGS Gargi AGM

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Landmark Cars 778.1 4.25 0.55 862.35 433.2 3083.2 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 129.4 -0.8 -0.61 134.5 58.5 863.49 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery 318.0 22.2 7.51 347.4 57.0 306.17 Maximus International 17.82 -0.11 -0.61 37.95 10.76 224.03 Competent Automobiles Company 325.0 0.05 0.02 388.9 175.1 199.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi share price NSE Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹318, up 7.51% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current price of PNGS Gargi stock is ₹318, with a percent change of 7.51 and a net change of 22.2.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹300 Today's high price: ₹318 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹315, up 6.49% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data of PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹315, with a percent change of 6.49 and a net change of 19.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 6.49% or ₹19.2. Click here for PNGS Gargi News

PNGS Gargi share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 272.21 10 Days 261.64 20 Days 270.23 50 Days 238.13 100 Days 194.69 300 Days 159.54 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range Today, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock reached a low price of ₹300 and a high price of ₹314.

PNGS Gargi Live Updates

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹310, up 4.8% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the stock price is ₹310, which represents a 4.8% percent change. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change for the stock is 14.2, which means that the stock has increased by ₹14.2.

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹314, up 6.15% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹314 with a percent change of 6.15. This means that the stock has increased by 6.15% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 18.2, indicating that it has increased by 18.2 units. Click here for PNGS Gargi Dividend

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Landmark Cars 781.75 7.9 1.02 862.35 433.2 3097.66 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 129.7 -0.5 -0.38 134.5 58.5 865.5 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery 314.0 18.2 6.15 347.4 57.0 302.32 Maximus International 17.84 -0.09 -0.5 37.95 10.76 224.28 Competent Automobiles Company 320.8 -4.15 -1.28 388.9 175.1 197.16

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹300 Today's high price: ₹314

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹314, while the low is ₹300.

PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹314, up 6.15% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹314, with a percentage change of 6.15% and a net change of 18.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 6.15% and has gone up by 18.2 points. Click here for PNGS Gargi Profit Loss

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹314, up 6.15% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data shows that the stock price of PNGS Gargi is ₹314, with a percent change of 6.15 and a net change of 18.2. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a positive percent change and net change.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹314, while the low is ₹300.

PNGS Gargi Live Updates

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹314, up 6.15% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data of PNGS Gargi stock shows that the stock price is ₹314, with a percent change of 6.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 6.15% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 18.2, suggesting that the stock has risen by ₹18.2.