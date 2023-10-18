PNGS Gargi share price Today Live Updates : PNGS Gargi closed today at 334.7, up 6.92% from yesterday's 313.05

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi closed today at ₹334.7, up 6.92% from yesterday's ₹313.05 Today, the closing price of PNGS Gargi stock was ₹334.7, which represents a 6.92% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹313.05. The net change in the stock price was ₹21.65.

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Landmark Cars 768.05 -7.75 -1.0 862.35 433.2 3043.38 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 127.55 -1.2 -0.93 134.5 58.5 851.15 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery 334.7 21.65 6.92 347.4 57.0 322.25 Maximus International 17.52 -0.22 -1.24 37.95 10.76 220.26 Competent Automobiles Company 325.0 0.05 0.02 388.9 175.1 199.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹310, while the high price is ₹334.7.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd stock is 57.00000, while the 52-week high price is 347.40000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current stock price of PNGS Gargi is ₹311.2, which has increased by 5.21% or ₹15.4.

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Landmark Cars 777.1 3.25 0.42 862.35 433.2 3079.24 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 128.75 -1.45 -1.11 134.5 58.5 859.16 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery 311.2 15.4 5.21 347.4 57.0 299.62 Maximus International 17.75 -0.18 -1.0 37.95 10.76 223.15 Competent Automobiles Company 325.0 0.05 0.02 388.9 175.1 199.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current stock price of PNGS Gargi is ₹311.2. There has been a percent change of 5.21, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 15.4, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹300, while the high price is ₹318. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2, which has experienced a percent change of 5.21. This equates to a net change of 15.4.

PNGS Gargi share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 279.18 10 Days 265.29 20 Days 269.67 50 Days 240.69 100 Days 196.45 300 Days 160.74 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2. There has been a 5.21% percent change, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 15.4, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹300 and the high price is ₹318.

PNGS Gargi Live Updates

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Landmark Cars 777.1 3.25 0.42 862.35 433.2 3079.24 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 128.75 -1.45 -1.11 134.5 58.5 859.16 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery 311.2 15.4 5.21 347.4 57.0 299.62 Maximus International 17.75 -0.18 -1.0 37.95 10.76 223.15 Competent Automobiles Company 325.0 0.05 0.02 388.9 175.1 199.75

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹318, while the low is ₹300.

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2, which represents a 5.21% increase. The net change is 15.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

PNGS Gargi share price NSE Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2, which is a 5.21 percent increase from the previous value. This represents a net change of 15.4.

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Landmark Cars 777.1 3.25 0.42 862.35 433.2 3079.24 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 128.75 -1.45 -1.11 134.5 58.5 859.16 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery 311.2 15.4 5.21 347.4 57.0 299.62 Maximus International 17.75 -0.18 -1.0 37.95 10.76 223.15 Competent Automobiles Company 325.0 0.05 0.02 388.9 175.1 199.75

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range Today, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock has a low price of ₹300 and a high price of ₹318.

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2, representing a percent change of 5.21. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.21%. The net change is 15.4, which means that the stock has increased by 15.4 units.

PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Landmark Cars 777.1 3.25 0.42 862.35 433.2 3079.24 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 128.75 -1.45 -1.11 134.5 58.5 859.16 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery 311.2 15.4 5.21 347.4 57.0 299.62 Maximus International 17.75 -0.18 -1.0 37.95 10.76 223.15 Competent Automobiles Company 325.0 0.05 0.02 388.9 175.1 199.75

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2. There has been a 5.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.4.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹300, and the high price is ₹318.

PNGS Gargi Live Updates

PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2 with a percent change of 5.21 and a net change of 15.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, indicating positive market sentiment and potentially high investor demand. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the reason behind the price movement and whether it is sustainable in the long term.

PNGS Gargi share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 15.94% 3 Months 74.88% 6 Months 133.62% YTD 254.93% 1 Year -99999.99%

PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8 The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2. There has been a percent change of 5.21, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 15.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.4 points.