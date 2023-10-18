Hello User
PNGS Gargi share price Today Live Updates : PNGS Gargi closed today at 334.7, up 6.92% from yesterday's 313.05

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

PNGS Gargi stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 6.92 %. The stock closed at 313.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.7 per share. Investors should monitor PNGS Gargi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNGS Gargi

On the last day of trading, PNGS Gargi opened at 300 and closed at 295.8. The stock had a high of 318 and a low of 300. The market capitalization of PNGS Gargi is 299.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 347.4, while the 52-week low is 57. The BSE volume for the day was 40,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi closed today at ₹334.7, up 6.92% from yesterday's ₹313.05

Today, the closing price of PNGS Gargi stock was 334.7, which represents a 6.92% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of 313.05. The net change in the stock price was 21.65.

18 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Landmark Cars768.05-7.75-1.0862.35433.23043.38
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri127.55-1.2-0.93134.558.5851.15
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery334.721.656.92347.457.0322.25
Maximus International17.52-0.22-1.2437.9510.76220.26
Competent Automobiles Company325.00.050.02388.9175.1199.75
18 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is 310, while the high price is 334.7.

18 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd stock is 57.00000, while the 52-week high price is 347.40000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current stock price of PNGS Gargi is 311.2, which has increased by 5.21% or 15.4.

18 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Landmark Cars777.13.250.42862.35433.23079.24
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri128.75-1.45-1.11134.558.5859.16
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery311.215.45.21347.457.0299.62
Maximus International17.75-0.18-1.037.9510.76223.15
Competent Automobiles Company325.00.050.02388.9175.1199.75
18 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current stock price of PNGS Gargi is 311.2. There has been a percent change of 5.21, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 15.4, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount.

18 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is 300, while the high price is 318.

18 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 311.2, which has experienced a percent change of 5.21. This equates to a net change of 15.4.

18 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST PNGS Gargi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days279.18
10 Days265.29
20 Days269.67
50 Days240.69
100 Days196.45
300 Days160.74
18 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 311.2. There has been a 5.21% percent change, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 15.4, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is 300 and the high price is 318.

18 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Landmark Cars777.13.250.42862.35433.23079.24
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri128.75-1.45-1.11134.558.5859.16
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery311.215.45.21347.457.0299.62
Maximus International17.75-0.18-1.037.9510.76223.15
Competent Automobiles Company325.00.050.02388.9175.1199.75
18 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is 318, while the low is 300.

18 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 311.2, which represents a 5.21% increase. The net change is 15.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price NSE Live :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 311.2, which is a 5.21 percent increase from the previous value. This represents a net change of 15.4.

18 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Landmark Cars777.13.250.42862.35433.23079.24
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri128.75-1.45-1.11134.558.5859.16
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery311.215.45.21347.457.0299.62
Maximus International17.75-0.18-1.037.9510.76223.15
Competent Automobiles Company325.00.050.02388.9175.1199.75
18 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

Today, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock has a low price of 300 and a high price of 318.

18 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 311.2, representing a percent change of 5.21. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.21%. The net change is 15.4, which means that the stock has increased by 15.4 units.

18 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Landmark Cars777.13.250.42862.35433.23079.24
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri128.75-1.45-1.11134.558.5859.16
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery311.215.45.21347.457.0299.62
Maximus International17.75-0.18-1.037.9510.76223.15
Competent Automobiles Company325.00.050.02388.9175.1199.75
18 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 311.2. There has been a 5.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.4.

18 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is 300, and the high price is 318.

18 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price update :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 311.2 with a percent change of 5.21 and a net change of 15.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, indicating positive market sentiment and potentially high investor demand. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the reason behind the price movement and whether it is sustainable in the long term.

18 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.94%
3 Months74.88%
6 Months133.62%
YTD254.93%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price Today :PNGS Gargi trading at ₹311.2, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹295.8

The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is 311.2. There has been a percent change of 5.21, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 15.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.4 points.

18 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi closed at ₹295.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNGS Gargi on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,000. The closing price for the stock was 295.8.

