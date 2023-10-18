PNGS Gargi share price Today Live Updates : PNGS Gargi closed today at 334.7, up 6.92% from yesterday's 313.05

On the last day of trading, PNGS Gargi opened at ₹300 and closed at ₹295.8. The stock had a high of ₹318 and a low of ₹300. The market capitalization of PNGS Gargi is ₹299.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹347.4, while the 52-week low is ₹57. The BSE volume for the day was 40,000 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of PNGS Gargi stock was ₹334.7, which represents a 6.92% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹313.05. The net change in the stock price was ₹21.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Landmark Cars
|768.05
|-7.75
|-1.0
|862.35
|433.2
|3043.38
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|127.55
|-1.2
|-0.93
|134.5
|58.5
|851.15
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|334.7
|21.65
|6.92
|347.4
|57.0
|322.25
|Maximus International
|17.52
|-0.22
|-1.24
|37.95
|10.76
|220.26
|Competent Automobiles Company
|325.0
|0.05
|0.02
|388.9
|175.1
|199.75
The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹310, while the high price is ₹334.7.
The 52-week low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd stock is 57.00000, while the 52-week high price is 347.40000.
The current stock price of PNGS Gargi is ₹311.2. There has been a percent change of 5.21, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 15.4, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount.
The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹300, while the high price is ₹318.
The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2, which has experienced a percent change of 5.21. This equates to a net change of 15.4.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|279.18
|10 Days
|265.29
|20 Days
|269.67
|50 Days
|240.69
|100 Days
|196.45
|300 Days
|160.74
The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2. There has been a 5.21% percent change, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 15.4, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price.
The current day's low price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹300 and the high price is ₹318.
The current day's high for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹318, while the low is ₹300.
The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2, which represents a 5.21% increase. The net change is 15.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2, which is a 5.21 percent increase from the previous value. This represents a net change of 15.4.
Today, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock has a low price of ₹300 and a high price of ₹318.
The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2, representing a percent change of 5.21. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.21%. The net change is 15.4, which means that the stock has increased by 15.4 units.
The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2. There has been a 5.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.4.
The current day's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is ₹300, and the high price is ₹318.
The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2 with a percent change of 5.21 and a net change of 15.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, indicating positive market sentiment and potentially high investor demand. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the reason behind the price movement and whether it is sustainable in the long term.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.94%
|3 Months
|74.88%
|6 Months
|133.62%
|YTD
|254.93%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for PNGS Gargi stock shows that the price is ₹311.2. There has been a percent change of 5.21, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 15.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.4 points.
On the last day of trading for PNGS Gargi on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,000. The closing price for the stock was ₹295.8.
