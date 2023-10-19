PNGS Gargi Share Price Live blog for 19 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, PNGS Gargi opened at ₹328.8 and closed at ₹313.05. The stock had a high of ₹334.7 and a low of ₹310. The market capitalization of PNGS Gargi is ₹322.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹347.4 and the 52-week low is ₹57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is not available. Today's high price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is not available.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.96%
|3 Months
|87.31%
|6 Months
|147.93%
|YTD
|279.48%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for PNGS Gargi on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 20,000. The closing price of the shares was ₹313.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!