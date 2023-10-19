Hello User
PNGS Gargi Share Price Live blog for 19 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
PNGS Gargi stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 6.92 %. The stock closed at 313.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.7 per share. Investors should monitor PNGS Gargi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, PNGS Gargi opened at 328.8 and closed at 313.05. The stock had a high of 334.7 and a low of 310. The market capitalization of PNGS Gargi is 322.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 347.4 and the 52-week low is 57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is not available. Today's high price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock is not available.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST PNGS Gargi Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.96%
3 Months87.31%
6 Months147.93%
YTD279.48%
1 Year-99999.99%
19 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST PNGS Gargi share price Live :PNGS Gargi closed at ₹313.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNGS Gargi on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 20,000. The closing price of the shares was 313.05.

