PNGS Gargi Share Price Live blog for 19 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, PNGS Gargi opened at ₹328.8 and closed at ₹313.05. The stock had a high of ₹334.7 and a low of ₹310. The market capitalization of PNGS Gargi is ₹322.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹347.4 and the 52-week low is ₹57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.