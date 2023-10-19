Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development closed today at ₹124.35, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹118.45

Poddar Housing & Development had an opening price of ₹123.95 and a closing price of ₹118.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹123.95, while the lowest price was ₹114.2. The market capitalization is ₹77.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹275 and the 52-week low is ₹80.91. The BSE volume for the day was 3277 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development closed today at ₹124.35, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹118.45 Poddar Housing & Development stock closed today at ₹124.35, showing a 4.98% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹118.45. The net change in the stock price was an increase of ₹5.9.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ATV Projects India 14.53 0.0 0.0 16.75 6.61 77.18 Krishna Ventures 64.33 -3.45 -5.09 135.95 44.0 69.48 Poddar Housing & Development 124.35 5.9 4.98 275.0 80.91 78.53 Supreme Infrastructure India 29.5 1.4 4.98 29.55 19.7 75.81 Maxheights Infrastructure 43.45 0.78 1.83 99.99 13.85 67.82

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range Poddar Housing & Development stock reached a low price of ₹114.2 and a high price of ₹124.35 today.

Poddar Housing and Development Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Poddar Housing and Development Ltd stock is 80.90 and the 52 week high price is 274.00.

Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹124.35, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹118.45 The stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 4.98% or ₹5.9. The current stock price is ₹124.35.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ATV Projects India 14.56 0.03 0.21 16.75 6.61 77.34 Krishna Ventures 66.12 -1.66 -2.45 135.95 44.0 71.41 Poddar Housing & Development 124.3 5.85 4.94 275.0 80.91 78.5 Supreme Infrastructure India 29.0 0.9 3.2 29.55 19.7 74.53 Maxheights Infrastructure 43.45 0.78 1.83 99.99 13.85 67.82

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Poddar Housing & Development stock is ₹114.2, while the high price is ₹124.3.

Poddar Housing & Development share price Today :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹124.3, up 4.94% from yesterday's ₹118.45 The stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 4.94%, resulting in a net change of 5.85 rupees. The current stock price is 124.3 rupees.

Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹123, up 3.84% from yesterday's ₹118.45 The current data for Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is ₹123. There has been a percent change of 3.84, which indicates an increase in value. The net change is 4.55, meaning that the stock has gained 4.55 points.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 113.78 10 Days 112.10 20 Days 109.91 50 Days 99.70 100 Days 100.56 300 Days 119.84

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Poddar Housing & Development stock is ₹114.2 and the high price is ₹123.95.

Poddar Housing & Development share price Today :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹119.75, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹118.45 The current data for Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is ₹119.75 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% or ₹1.3.

Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹122, up 3% from yesterday's ₹118.45 The current data for Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is ₹122. There has been a 3% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.55.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ATV Projects India 14.5 -0.03 -0.21 16.75 6.61 77.02 Krishna Ventures 66.35 -1.43 -2.11 135.95 44.0 71.66 Poddar Housing & Development 122.0 3.55 3.0 275.0 80.91 77.05 Supreme Infrastructure India 29.0 0.9 3.2 29.55 19.7 74.53 Maxheights Infrastructure 43.5 0.83 1.95 99.99 13.85 67.9

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Poddar Housing & Development stock is ₹114.2, while the high price is ₹123.95.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ATV Projects India 14.5 -0.03 -0.21 16.75 6.61 77.02 Krishna Ventures 67.1 -0.68 -1.0 135.95 44.0 72.47 Poddar Housing & Development 120.0 1.55 1.31 275.0 80.91 75.78 Supreme Infrastructure India 29.0 0.9 3.2 29.55 19.7 74.53 Maxheights Infrastructure 43.8 1.13 2.65 99.99 13.85 68.37

Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹120, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹118.45 Poddar Housing & Development stock is currently priced at ₹120. It has experienced a 1.31% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 1.55.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Poddar Housing & Development stock is ₹114.2 and the high price is ₹123.95.

Poddar Housing & Development share price NSE Live :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹120.95, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹118.45 The current data shows that the stock price of Poddar Housing & Development is ₹120.95. There has been a percent change of 2.11, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹2.5.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ATV Projects India 14.56 0.03 0.21 16.75 6.61 77.34 Krishna Ventures 67.51 -0.27 -0.4 135.95 44.0 72.91 Poddar Housing & Development 122.5 4.05 3.42 275.0 80.91 77.36 Supreme Infrastructure India 29.5 1.4 4.98 29.55 19.7 75.81 Maxheights Infrastructure 43.7 1.03 2.41 99.99 13.85 68.21

Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development closed at ₹118.45 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Poddar Housing & Development, the BSE volume was 3277 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹118.45.