Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development closed today at ₹124.35, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹118.45

Poddar Housing & Development had an opening price of ₹123.95 and a closing price of ₹118.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹123.95, while the lowest price was ₹114.2. The market capitalization is ₹77.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹275 and the 52-week low is ₹80.91. The BSE volume for the day was 3277 shares.
Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development closed today at ₹124.35, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹118.45
Poddar Housing & Development stock closed today at ₹124.35, showing a 4.98% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹118.45. The net change in the stock price was an increase of ₹5.9.
Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ATV Projects India
|14.53
|0.0
|0.0
|16.75
|6.61
|77.18
|Krishna Ventures
|64.33
|-3.45
|-5.09
|135.95
|44.0
|69.48
|Poddar Housing & Development
|124.35
|5.9
|4.98
|275.0
|80.91
|78.53
|Supreme Infrastructure India
|29.5
|1.4
|4.98
|29.55
|19.7
|75.81
|Maxheights Infrastructure
|43.45
|0.78
|1.83
|99.99
|13.85
|67.82
Poddar Housing and Development Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price for Poddar Housing and Development Ltd stock is 80.90 and the 52 week high price is 274.00.
Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|113.78
|10 Days
|112.10
|20 Days
|109.91
|50 Days
|99.70
|100 Days
|100.56
|300 Days
|119.84
