Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development closed today at 124.35, up 4.98% from yesterday's 118.45

10 min read . 19 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Poddar Housing & Development stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 118.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.35 per share. Investors should monitor Poddar Housing & Development stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poddar Housing & Development

Poddar Housing & Development had an opening price of 123.95 and a closing price of 118.45. The highest price reached during the day was 123.95, while the lowest price was 114.2. The market capitalization is 77.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 275 and the 52-week low is 80.91. The BSE volume for the day was 3277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Poddar Housing & Development stock closed today at 124.35, showing a 4.98% increase from yesterday's closing price of 118.45. The net change in the stock price was an increase of 5.9.

19 Oct 2023, 06:29 PM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ATV Projects India14.530.00.016.756.6177.18
Krishna Ventures64.33-3.45-5.09135.9544.069.48
Poddar Housing & Development124.355.94.98275.080.9178.53
Supreme Infrastructure India29.51.44.9829.5519.775.81
Maxheights Infrastructure43.450.781.8399.9913.8567.82
19 Oct 2023, 05:51 PM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

Poddar Housing & Development stock reached a low price of 114.2 and a high price of 124.35 today.

19 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST Poddar Housing and Development Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Poddar Housing and Development Ltd stock is 80.90 and the 52 week high price is 274.00.

The stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 4.98% or 5.9. The current stock price is 124.35.

Click here for Poddar Housing & Development AGM

19 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ATV Projects India14.560.030.2116.756.6177.34
Krishna Ventures66.12-1.66-2.45135.9544.071.41
Poddar Housing & Development124.35.854.94275.080.9178.5
Supreme Infrastructure India29.00.93.229.5519.774.53
Maxheights Infrastructure43.450.781.8399.9913.8567.82
19 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Poddar Housing & Development stock is 114.2, while the high price is 124.3.

The stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 4.94%, resulting in a net change of 5.85 rupees. The current stock price is 124.3 rupees.

The current data for Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is 123. There has been a percent change of 3.84, which indicates an increase in value. The net change is 4.55, meaning that the stock has gained 4.55 points.

Click here for Poddar Housing & Development News

19 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days113.78
10 Days112.10
20 Days109.91
50 Days99.70
100 Days100.56
300 Days119.84
19 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Poddar Housing & Development stock is 114.2 and the high price is 123.95.

The current data for Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is 119.75 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% or 1.3.

19 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Poddar Housing & Development Live Updates

The current data for Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is 122. There has been a 3% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.55.

Click here for Poddar Housing & Development Dividend

19 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ATV Projects India14.5-0.03-0.2116.756.6177.02
Krishna Ventures66.35-1.43-2.11135.9544.071.66
Poddar Housing & Development122.03.553.0275.080.9177.05
Supreme Infrastructure India29.00.93.229.5519.774.53
Maxheights Infrastructure43.50.831.9599.9913.8567.9
19 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Poddar Housing & Development stock is 114.2, while the high price is 123.95.

19 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ATV Projects India14.5-0.03-0.2116.756.6177.02
Krishna Ventures67.1-0.68-1.0135.9544.072.47
Poddar Housing & Development120.01.551.31275.080.9175.78
Supreme Infrastructure India29.00.93.229.5519.774.53
Maxheights Infrastructure43.81.132.6599.9913.8568.37
Poddar Housing & Development stock is currently priced at 120. It has experienced a 1.31% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 1.55.

Click here for Poddar Housing & Development Profit Loss

19 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Poddar Housing & Development stock is 114.2 and the high price is 123.95.

The current data shows that the stock price of Poddar Housing & Development is 120.95. There has been a percent change of 2.11, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.5.

19 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ATV Projects India14.560.030.2116.756.6177.34
Krishna Ventures67.51-0.27-0.4135.9544.072.91
Poddar Housing & Development122.54.053.42275.080.9177.36
Supreme Infrastructure India29.51.44.9829.5519.775.81
Maxheights Infrastructure43.71.032.4199.9913.8568.21
On the last day of trading for Poddar Housing & Development, the BSE volume was 3277 shares. The closing price for the stock was 118.45.

