Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development closed today at 124.35, up 4.98% from yesterday's 118.45

Poddar Housing & Development had an opening price of ₹123.95 and a closing price of ₹118.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹123.95, while the lowest price was ₹114.2. The market capitalization is ₹77.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹275 and the 52-week low is ₹80.91. The BSE volume for the day was 3277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.