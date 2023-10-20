Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Poddar Housing & Development opened at ₹123.95 and closed at ₹118.45. The stock reached a high of ₹124.35 and a low of ₹114.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹78.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹275 and the 52-week low is ₹80.91. The BSE volume for the day was 9,292 shares.
The low price of Poddar Housing & Development stock today is ₹125.65, while the high price is ₹130.3.
The current data shows that the stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 5%, with a net change of 6.2. The stock price is currently at ₹130.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.97%
|3 Months
|35.6%
|6 Months
|4.66%
|YTD
|-43.19%
|1 Year
|-44.85%
