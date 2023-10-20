Hello User
Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Poddar Housing & Development stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 124.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.3 per share. Investors should monitor Poddar Housing & Development stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poddar Housing & Development

On the last day of trading, Poddar Housing & Development opened at 123.95 and closed at 118.45. The stock reached a high of 124.35 and a low of 114.2. The market capitalization of the company is 78.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 275 and the 52-week low is 80.91. The BSE volume for the day was 9,292 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Poddar Housing & Development stock today is 125.65, while the high price is 130.3.

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price update :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹130.3, up 5% from yesterday's ₹124.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 5%, with a net change of 6.2. The stock price is currently at 130.3.

20 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.97%
3 Months35.6%
6 Months4.66%
YTD-43.19%
1 Year-44.85%
20 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price Today :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹130, up 4.75% from yesterday's ₹124.1

The current data for Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is 130, with a percent change of 4.75 and a net change of 5.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 4.75% and has risen by 5.9 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development closed at ₹118.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Poddar Housing & Development on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9292. The closing price for the day was 118.45.

