Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development sees upward trend in trading
LIVE UPDATES

Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development sees upward trend in trading

7 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Livemint

Poddar Housing & Development stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 130.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.8 per share. Investors should monitor Poddar Housing & Development stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poddar Housing & DevelopmentPremium
Poddar Housing & Development

On the last day of trading, Poddar Housing & Development opened at 128.4 and closed at 124.1. The stock reached a high of 130.3 and a low of 125.65. The market capitalization of the company stands at 82.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 275, while the 52-week low is 80.91. The BSE volume for the day was 16,322 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:45:22 PM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price Today :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹136.8, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹130.3

The stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 4.99% or 6.5. Currently, the stock is priced at 136.8.

23 Oct 2023, 01:37:53 PM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days120.12
10 Days115.65
20 Days113.39
50 Days101.86
100 Days100.94
300 Days119.06
23 Oct 2023, 01:14:11 PM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

Poddar Housing & Development stock's low price today was 136.8, while the high price reached 136.8.

23 Oct 2023, 01:08:43 PM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price NSE Live :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹136.8, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹130.3

The stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 4.99% or 6.5. The current stock price is 136.8.

23 Oct 2023, 12:53:48 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:35:27 PM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shri Krishna Devcon31.750.250.7940.018.188.9
Mcnally Bharat Engineering Comp4.550.214.845.192.9396.26
Poddar Housing & Development136.86.54.99275.080.9186.39
ATV Projects India13.96-0.28-1.9716.756.6174.15
Supreme Infrastructure India30.580.491.6330.0919.778.59
23 Oct 2023, 12:28:00 PM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Poddar Housing & Development stock was 136.8, while the high price was also 136.8.

23 Oct 2023, 12:21:57 PM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price update :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹136.8, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹130.3

The current data for Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is 136.8 with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 6.5. This means that the stock has increased by 4.99% and the price has increased by 6.5 compared to the previous trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 11:44:15 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price NSE Live :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹136.8, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹130.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Poddar Housing & Development is 136.8. There has been a 4.99% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.5.

23 Oct 2023, 11:39:15 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shri Krishna Devcon31.750.250.7940.018.188.9
Mcnally Bharat Engineering Comp4.550.214.845.192.9396.26
Poddar Housing & Development136.86.54.99275.080.9186.39
ATV Projects India13.96-0.28-1.9716.756.6174.15
Supreme Infrastructure India30.690.61.9930.0919.778.87
23 Oct 2023, 11:30:15 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Poddar Housing & Development stock is 136.8 and today's high price is also 136.8.

23 Oct 2023, 11:26:56 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price update :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹136.8, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹130.3

The stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 4.99% or 6.5. The current stock price is 136.8.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39:15 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shri Krishna Devcon32.51.03.1740.018.191.0
Mcnally Bharat Engineering Comp4.550.214.845.192.9396.26
Poddar Housing & Development136.86.54.99275.080.9186.39
ATV Projects India14.240.00.016.756.6175.64
Supreme Infrastructure India30.690.61.9930.0919.778.87
23 Oct 2023, 10:31:00 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price Today :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹136.8, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹130.3

The current data of Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price of the stock is 136.8. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 6.5. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and has increased in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:11:22 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Poddar Housing & Development stock was 136.8, while the high price was also 136.8.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06:44 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:21 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price update :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹136.8, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹130.3

The stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 4.99% or 6.5. The current stock price is 136.8.

23 Oct 2023, 09:38:47 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.87%
3 Months42.26%
6 Months10.99%
YTD-40.36%
1 Year-43.65%
23 Oct 2023, 09:15:49 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price Today :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹136.8, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹130.3

The stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of 6.5. The current stock price stands at 136.8.

23 Oct 2023, 08:15:07 AM IST

Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development closed at ₹124.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Poddar Housing & Development had a volume of 16,322 shares and closed at a price of 124.1.

