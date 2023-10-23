Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development sees upward trend in trading

On the last day of trading, Poddar Housing & Development opened at ₹128.4 and closed at ₹124.1. The stock reached a high of ₹130.3 and a low of ₹125.65. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹82.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹275, while the 52-week low is ₹80.91. The BSE volume for the day was 16,322 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Poddar Housing & Development share price Today :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹136.8, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹130.3 The stock price of Poddar Housing & Development has increased by 4.99% or ₹6.5. Currently, the stock is priced at ₹136.8.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 120.12 10 Days 115.65 20 Days 113.39 50 Days 101.86 100 Days 100.94 300 Days 119.06

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range Poddar Housing & Development stock's low price today was ₹136.8, while the high price reached ₹136.8.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Shri Krishna Devcon 31.75 0.25 0.79 40.0 18.1 88.9 Mcnally Bharat Engineering Comp 4.55 0.21 4.84 5.19 2.93 96.26 Poddar Housing & Development 136.8 6.5 4.99 275.0 80.91 86.39 ATV Projects India 13.96 -0.28 -1.97 16.75 6.61 74.15 Supreme Infrastructure India 30.58 0.49 1.63 30.09 19.7 78.59

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 13.87% 3 Months 42.26% 6 Months 10.99% YTD -40.36% 1 Year -43.65%

Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development closed at ₹124.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Poddar Housing & Development had a volume of 16,322 shares and closed at a price of ₹124.1.