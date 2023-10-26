Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Poddar Housing & Development was ₹136.65 and the close price was ₹136.8. The stock had a high of ₹141.05 and a low of ₹130. The market capitalization is ₹82.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹275 and the 52-week low was ₹80.91. The BSE volume was 13,419 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range Poddar Housing & Development stock reached a low of ₹125.55 and a high of ₹137.85 today.

Poddar Housing & Development share price update :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹127, down -3.27% from yesterday's ₹131.3 The current data of Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is ₹127, with a percent change of -3.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.27% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -4.3, indicating a decrease of ₹4.3 in the stock price.

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ekansh Concepts 63.85 4.99 8.48 95.0 38.15 96.59 Prerna Infrabuild 24.4 -0.81 -3.21 36.82 19.8 42.14 Poddar Housing & Development 125.55 -5.75 -4.38 275.0 80.91 79.29 Supreme Infrastructure India 29.38 -0.59 -1.97 30.69 19.7 75.5 ATV Projects India 13.42 -0.27 -1.97 16.75 6.61 71.28

Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 14.92% 3 Months 51.1% 6 Months 20.35% YTD -39.65% 1 Year -45.41%

Poddar Housing & Development share price Today :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹125.8, down -4.19% from yesterday's ₹131.3 The current stock price of Poddar Housing & Development is ₹125.8, with a percent change of -4.19. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.19%. The net change in the stock price is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a downward movement in its price.

Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development closed at ₹136.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Poddar Housing & Development had a volume of 13,419 shares and closed at a price of ₹136.8.