Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development stock plummets in trading today

5 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Poddar Housing & Development stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.27 %. The stock closed at 131.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127 per share. Investors should monitor Poddar Housing & Development stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poddar Housing & Development

On the last day, the open price of Poddar Housing & Development was 136.65 and the close price was 136.8. The stock had a high of 141.05 and a low of 130. The market capitalization is 82.89 crore. The 52-week high was 275 and the 52-week low was 80.91. The BSE volume was 13,419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

Poddar Housing & Development stock reached a low of 125.55 and a high of 137.85 today.

26 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price update :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹127, down -3.27% from yesterday's ₹131.3

The current data of Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is 127, with a percent change of -3.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.27% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -4.3, indicating a decrease of 4.3 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price NSE Live :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹126.3, down -3.81% from yesterday's ₹131.3

The current data for Poddar Housing & Development stock shows that the price is 126.3, with a percent change of -3.81 and a net change of -5. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.81% and has a net decrease of 5 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ekansh Concepts63.854.998.4895.038.1596.59
Prerna Infrabuild24.4-0.81-3.2136.8219.842.14
Poddar Housing & Development125.55-5.75-4.38275.080.9179.29
Supreme Infrastructure India29.38-0.59-1.9730.6919.775.5
ATV Projects India13.42-0.27-1.9716.756.6171.28
26 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Today's Price range

Poddar Housing & Development stock's low price for the day was 125.55, while the high price reached 137.85.

26 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price update :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹128.9, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹131.3

Poddar Housing & Development stock is currently priced at 128.9, reflecting a percent change of -1.83. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change in price is -2.4, suggesting a decline of 2.4.

26 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.92%
3 Months51.1%
6 Months20.35%
YTD-39.65%
1 Year-45.41%
26 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price Today :Poddar Housing & Development trading at ₹125.8, down -4.19% from yesterday's ₹131.3

The current stock price of Poddar Housing & Development is 125.8, with a percent change of -4.19. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.19%. The net change in the stock price is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of 5.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a downward movement in its price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Poddar Housing & Development share price Live :Poddar Housing & Development closed at ₹136.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Poddar Housing & Development had a volume of 13,419 shares and closed at a price of 136.8.

