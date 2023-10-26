Poddar Housing & Development share price Today Live Updates : Poddar Housing & Development stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Poddar Housing & Development was ₹136.65 and the close price was ₹136.8. The stock had a high of ₹141.05 and a low of ₹130. The market capitalization is ₹82.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹275 and the 52-week low was ₹80.91. The BSE volume was 13,419 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ekansh Concepts
|63.85
|4.99
|8.48
|95.0
|38.15
|96.59
|Prerna Infrabuild
|24.4
|-0.81
|-3.21
|36.82
|19.8
|42.14
|Poddar Housing & Development
|125.55
|-5.75
|-4.38
|275.0
|80.91
|79.29
|Supreme Infrastructure India
|29.38
|-0.59
|-1.97
|30.69
|19.7
|75.5
|ATV Projects India
|13.42
|-0.27
|-1.97
|16.75
|6.61
|71.28
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.92%
|3 Months
|51.1%
|6 Months
|20.35%
|YTD
|-39.65%
|1 Year
|-45.41%
