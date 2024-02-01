Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 4312.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4341.5 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the open price of Polycab India was 4320.1 and the close price was 4312.25. The highest price reached during the day was 4375, while the lowest price was 4290. The market capitalization of Polycab India is 65,207.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5722.9 and the 52-week low is 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 14,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4312.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Polycab India on the BSE was 14,724 shares. The closing price of the stock was 4,312.25.

