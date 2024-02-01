Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the open price of Polycab India was ₹4320.1 and the close price was ₹4312.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4375, while the lowest price was ₹4290. The market capitalization of Polycab India is ₹65,207.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 14,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.