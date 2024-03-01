Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 4754.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4794.95 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at 4688.05 and closed at 4710.45. The stock reached a high of 4791.6 and a low of 4661.4. The market capitalization stood at 71,410.57 crore. The 52-week high was 5722.9 and the 52-week low was 2755. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 34,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:35 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.7%
3 Months-16.69%
6 Months-7.28%
YTD-13.4%
1 Year52.44%
01 Mar 2024, 09:11 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4794.95, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹4754.05

Polycab India stock is currently priced at 4794.95 with a net change of 40.9 and a percentage change of 0.86. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in value.

01 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4710.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 34720 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 4710.45.

