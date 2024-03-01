Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at ₹4688.05 and closed at ₹4710.45. The stock reached a high of ₹4791.6 and a low of ₹4661.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,410.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2755. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 34,720 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.7%
|3 Months
|-16.69%
|6 Months
|-7.28%
|YTD
|-13.4%
|1 Year
|52.44%
Polycab India stock is currently priced at ₹4794.95 with a net change of 40.9 and a percentage change of 0.86. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 34720 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹4710.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!