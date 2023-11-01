Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stocks take a downturn

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4955 and closed at ₹4938.7 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹4981.9 and a low of ₹4893.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹73,967.47 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹5492.85 and the 52-week low was ₹2500.15. The BSE volume for the day was 15,095 shares.
Polycab India stock is currently priced at ₹4920 with a net change of -1.45 and a percent change of -0.03. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 15,095 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹4,938.7.
