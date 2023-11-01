Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stocks take a downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 4921.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4920 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

Polycab India's stock opened at 4955 and closed at 4938.7 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 4981.9 and a low of 4893.05. The company has a market capitalization of 73,967.47 crore. Its 52-week high was 5492.85 and the 52-week low was 2500.15. The BSE volume for the day was 15,095 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4920, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹4921.45

Polycab India stock is currently priced at 4920 with a net change of -1.45 and a percent change of -0.03. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4938.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 15,095 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 4,938.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.