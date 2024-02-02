Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Sees Gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 2.77 %. The stock closed at 4265.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4384.2 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at 4270.15 and closed at 4265.95. The stock reached a high of 4435.4 and a low of 4251.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 65,935.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9 and the 52-week low is 2755. The BSE recorded a volume of 55,458 shares for Polycab India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:59 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9945
Buy771110
Hold4455
Sell2233
Strong Sell2222
02 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4384.2, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹4265.95

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4384.2 with a 2.77 percent change and a net change of 118.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.77 percent, resulting in a net gain of 118.25.

Click here for Polycab India Profit Loss

02 Feb 2024, 11:34 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ABB India4516.45-16.1-0.364984.32751.3695707.36
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 449.75-6.35-1.39501.75276.968684.64
Polycab India4384.3118.352.775722.92755.065661.59
KEI Industries3235.076.02.413420.01553.5529177.25
Exide Industries345.3511.153.34342.35170.529354.75
02 Feb 2024, 11:25 AM IST Polycab India February futures opened at 4306.4 as against previous close of 4292.5

Polycab India's spot price is currently at 4383, with a bid price of 4412.1 and an offer price of 4415.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 100 each. The open interest for Polycab India is at 2,472,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Feb 2024, 11:10 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Polycab India stock for today is 4251.2, while the high price is 4435.4.

02 Feb 2024, 11:01 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4265.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 55,478. The closing price for the shares was 4,265.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!