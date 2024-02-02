Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Sees Gains

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at ₹4270.15 and closed at ₹4265.95. The stock reached a high of ₹4435.4 and a low of ₹4251.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹65,935.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2755. The BSE recorded a volume of 55,458 shares for Polycab India.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|4
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|11
|10
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4384.2 with a 2.77 percent change and a net change of 118.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.77 percent, resulting in a net gain of 118.25.
Click here for Polycab India Profit Loss
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ABB India
|4516.45
|-16.1
|-0.36
|4984.3
|2751.36
|95707.36
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|449.75
|-6.35
|-1.39
|501.75
|276.9
|68684.64
|Polycab India
|4384.3
|118.35
|2.77
|5722.9
|2755.0
|65661.59
|KEI Industries
|3235.0
|76.0
|2.41
|3420.0
|1553.55
|29177.25
|Exide Industries
|345.35
|11.15
|3.34
|342.35
|170.5
|29354.75
Polycab India's spot price is currently at 4383, with a bid price of 4412.1 and an offer price of 4415.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 100 each. The open interest for Polycab India is at 2,472,300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The low price of Polycab India stock for today is ₹4251.2, while the high price is ₹4435.4.
On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 55,478. The closing price for the shares was ₹4,265.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!