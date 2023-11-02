Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

The open price of Polycab India on the last day was ₹4920, and the close price was ₹4921.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4965.95, while the lowest price was ₹4892.85. The market capitalization of Polycab India is currently ₹73,545.61 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹5492.85, and the 52-week low is ₹2500.15. The BSE volume for the day was 5537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.