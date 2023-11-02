Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 4921.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4898.9 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

The open price of Polycab India on the last day was 4920, and the close price was 4921.45. The highest price reached during the day was 4965.95, while the lowest price was 4892.85. The market capitalization of Polycab India is currently 73,545.61 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 5492.85, and the 52-week low is 2500.15. The BSE volume for the day was 5537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4921.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 5537 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 4921.45.

