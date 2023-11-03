Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 3.15 %. The stock closed at 4898.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5053.3 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at 4951.1 and closed at 4898.9. The stock had a high of 5064.8 and a low of 4929.25. The company's market capitalization is 75,863.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5492.85 and the 52-week low is 2500.15. On the BSE, there were 11,061 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4898.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 11,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 4898.9 per share.

