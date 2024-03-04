Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4800 and closed at ₹4803.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹4873.2 and the low was ₹4757.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹71935.55 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 2023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.