Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Polycab India stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 4803.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4789 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4800 and closed at ₹4803.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹4873.2 and the low was ₹4757.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹71935.55 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 2023 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:06:42 AM IST
