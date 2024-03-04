Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 4803.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4789 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4800 and closed at 4803.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 4873.2 and the low was 4757.45. The market capitalization stood at 71935.55 crore. The 52-week high was 5722.9 and the 52-week low was 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 2023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4803.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 2023 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 4803.05.

