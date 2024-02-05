Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Soars in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4270.15 and closed at ₹4265.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹4435.4 and a low of ₹4251.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65,844.04 crore. The 52-week high is ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 106,428 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India (Stock Name) is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 4415.45. The bid price stands at Rs. 4439.7 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is Rs. 4445.05 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has open interest of 2,503,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4411.2, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 27.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.62% and the net change in price is 27.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.92%
|3 Months
|-22.29%
|6 Months
|-5.01%
|YTD
|-20.08%
|1 Year
|46.05%
The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹4383.9, which represents a 2.76% increase from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹117.95.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Polycab India was 106,428 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,265.95.
