Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 4383.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4411.2 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4270.15 and closed at 4265.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 4435.4 and a low of 4251.2. The market capitalization of the company is 65,844.04 crore. The 52-week high is 5722.9 and the 52-week low is 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 106,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Polycab India February futures opened at 4399.0 as against previous close of 4412.75

Polycab India (Stock Name) is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 4415.45. The bid price stands at Rs. 4439.7 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is Rs. 4445.05 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has open interest of 2,503,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4411.2, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹4383.9

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4411.2, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 27.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.62% and the net change in price is 27.3.

05 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months-22.29%
6 Months-5.01%
YTD-20.08%
1 Year46.05%
05 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4383.9, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹4265.95

The current price of Polycab India stock is 4383.9, which represents a 2.76% increase from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of 117.95.

05 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4265.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Polycab India was 106,428 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,265.95.

