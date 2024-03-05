Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Drops in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 4794.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4760.1 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at 4788.55 and closed at 4794.3. The high for the day was 4801.25 while the low was 4731. The market capitalization stood at 71501.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were 5722.9 and 2755 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:09:54 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4760.1, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹4794.3

Polycab India stock is currently trading at 4760.1 with a decrease of 0.71% or a net change of -34.2.

05 Mar 2024, 08:01:20 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4794.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 11366 shares on the BSE, with the closing price of 4794.3.

Chat with MintGenie