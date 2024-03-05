Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Drops in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at ₹4788.55 and closed at ₹4794.3. The high for the day was ₹4801.25 while the low was ₹4731. The market capitalization stood at 71501.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5722.9 and ₹2755 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.