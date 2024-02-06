Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Polycab India stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 4383.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4383.5 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at 4329.15 and closed at 4383.9. The highest price of the day was 4430, while the lowest price was 4329.15. The market capitalization of the company is 65838.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5722.9, and the 52-week low is 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 72273 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4383.5, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01% and the stock has gone down by 0.4 points.

On the last day of trading, the volume for Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 72,273 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,383.9.

