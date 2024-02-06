Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock drops in trading today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4329.15 and closed at ₹4383.9. The highest price of the day was ₹4430, while the lowest price was ₹4329.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65838.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5722.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 72273 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4383.5, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01% and the stock has gone down by 0.4 points.
On the last day of trading, the volume for Polycab India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 72,273 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,383.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!