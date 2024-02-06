Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock drops in trading today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4329.15 and closed at ₹4383.9. The highest price of the day was ₹4430, while the lowest price was ₹4329.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65838.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5722.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 72273 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.