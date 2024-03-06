Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Dips in Trading Today

Polycab India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 4918.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4870.55 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at ₹4750.45, reached a high of ₹4952, and closed at ₹4780.05. The low for the day was ₹4750.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹73875.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5722.9 and ₹2755 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30719 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4870.55, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹4918.15
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4870.55, with a net change of -47.6 and a percent change of -0.97. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST
Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
4.32%
3 Months
-13.79%
6 Months
-7.36%
YTD
-10.42%
1 Year
60.27%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07:05 AM IST
Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4918.15, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹4780.05
Polycab India stock is currently trading at ₹4918.15, with a net change of 138.1 and a percentage change of 2.89. The stock has shown a positive movement, indicating potential growth and investor interest.
06 Mar 2024, 08:08:41 AM IST
Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4780.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the BSE, the volume was 30719 shares and the closing price was ₹4780.05.
