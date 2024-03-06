Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Dips in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at ₹4750.45, reached a high of ₹4952, and closed at ₹4780.05. The low for the day was ₹4750.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹73875.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5722.9 and ₹2755 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30719 shares.
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4870.55, with a net change of -47.6 and a percent change of -0.97. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.32%
|3 Months
|-13.79%
|6 Months
|-7.36%
|YTD
|-10.42%
|1 Year
|60.27%
Polycab India stock is currently trading at ₹4918.15, with a net change of 138.1 and a percentage change of 2.89. The stock has shown a positive movement, indicating potential growth and investor interest.
On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the BSE, the volume was 30719 shares and the closing price was ₹4780.05.
