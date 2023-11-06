Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock plummets in trading

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was ₹5101.1, and the close price was ₹5051.8. The stock had a high of ₹5101.1 and a low of ₹5021. The market capitalization of the company is ₹75603.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5492.85, and the 52-week low is ₹2500.15. The BSE volume for the day was 15,142 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.2%
|3 Months
|11.44%
|6 Months
|51.94%
|YTD
|96.04%
|1 Year
|83.1%
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is at ₹5036 with a percent change of -0.31. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.8 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the BSE, a total of 15,142 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at ₹5,051.8.
