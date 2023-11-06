Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 5051.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5036 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was 5101.1, and the close price was 5051.8. The stock had a high of 5101.1 and a low of 5021. The market capitalization of the company is 75603.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5492.85, and the 52-week low is 2500.15. The BSE volume for the day was 15,142 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months11.44%
6 Months51.94%
YTD96.04%
1 Year83.1%
06 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5036, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹5051.8

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is at 5036 with a percent change of -0.31. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.8, suggesting a decrease of 15.8 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5051.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Polycab India on the BSE, a total of 15,142 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 5,051.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.