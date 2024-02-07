Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Sees Positive Gains

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4385.5 and closed at ₹4383.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4410, while the lowest price recorded was ₹4350. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹66,030.28 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹5722.9 and a low of ₹2755. The total BSE volume for the day was 13,205 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.9%
|3 Months
|-22.69%
|6 Months
|-5.9%
|YTD
|-19.85%
|1 Year
|48.24%
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹4396.3 with a percent change of 0.29. This represents a net change of 12.8.
On the last day, the volume of Polycab India shares traded on the BSE was 13,205 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹4,383.5.
