Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Sees Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Polycab India stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 4383.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4396.3 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4385.5 and closed at 4383.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 4410, while the lowest price recorded was 4350. The market capitalization of the company stands at 66,030.28 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 5722.9 and a low of 2755. The total BSE volume for the day was 13,205 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.9%
3 Months-22.69%
6 Months-5.9%
YTD-19.85%
1 Year48.24%
07 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4396.3, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹4383.5

The current stock price of Polycab India is 4396.3 with a percent change of 0.29. This represents a net change of 12.8.

07 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4383.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Polycab India shares traded on the BSE was 13,205 shares. The closing price for the day was 4,383.5.

