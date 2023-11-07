Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 5036 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5140.1 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was 5099.95, while the close price was 5036. The stock had a high of 5172.25 and a low of 5051.5. The market capitalization of the company is 77,166.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5492.85, and the 52-week low is 2500.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 11,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 5110 and the high price is 5160.

07 Nov 2023, 10:07 AM IST Polycab India November futures opened at 5157.15 as against previous close of 5151.4

Polycab India is a stock trading at a spot price of 5137.05. The bid price and quantity are 5148.1 and 200 respectively, while the offer price and quantity are 5152.4 and 100 respectively. The open interest stands at 2940500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.08%
3 Months13.44%
6 Months57.49%
YTD100.03%
1 Year88.3%
07 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5140.1, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹5036

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5140.1, with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 104.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.07% and has gained 104.1 points.

07 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5036 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a BSE volume of 11,860 shares. The closing price for the day was 5036.

