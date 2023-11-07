Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

On the last day, the open price of Polycab India was ₹5099.95, while the close price was ₹5036. The stock had a high of ₹5172.25 and a low of ₹5051.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77,166.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5492.85, and the 52-week low is ₹2500.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 11,860 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is ₹5110 and the high price is ₹5160.
Polycab India is a stock trading at a spot price of ₹5137.05. The bid price and quantity are ₹5148.1 and 200 respectively, while the offer price and quantity are ₹5152.4 and 100 respectively. The open interest stands at 2940500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹5140.1, with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 104.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.07% and has gained 104.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.08%
|3 Months
|13.44%
|6 Months
|57.49%
|YTD
|100.03%
|1 Year
|88.3%
On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a BSE volume of 11,860 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹5036.
