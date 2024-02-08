Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 4395 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4387.65 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4400.1 and closed at 4395 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 4425 and a low of 4361.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 65900.36 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 5722.9 and a low of 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 10006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4387.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹4395

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4387.65. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.35, which means the stock has decreased by 7.35.

08 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4395 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a volume of 10,006 shares and closed at a price of 4,395.

