Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Drops in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4400.1 and closed at ₹4395 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹4425 and a low of ₹4361.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹65900.36 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹5722.9 and a low of ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 10006 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4387.65. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.35, which means the stock has decreased by ₹7.35.
On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a volume of 10,006 shares and closed at a price of ₹4,395.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!