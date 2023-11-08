comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India shares surge on positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India shares surge on positive trading day

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 5114.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5134 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab IndiaPremium
Polycab India

Polycab India's stock opened at 5160 and closed at 5140.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 5160 and a low of 5110 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 76,795.23 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 5492.85 and 2500.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:47:55 AM IST

Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 26.35 (+5.61%) & 40.1 (+4.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 143.95 (-3.39%) & 125.25 (-19.38%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:30:33 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3383.7537.051.114066.12692.0120502.19
ABB India4236.926.750.644675.852637.189783.46
Polycab India5134.119.350.385492.852500.1576890.99
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 383.2-5.15-1.33459.25245.5558521.3
KEI Industries2544.15-20.25-0.792812.21350.8522946.31
08 Nov 2023, 10:26:44 AM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5134, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹5114.75

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5134, which represents a percent change of 0.38. This means that the stock has increased by 0.38% from its previous closing price. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is 19.25, indicating that it has increased by 19.25 from its previous closing price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:19:02 AM IST

Polycab India November futures opened at 5159.95 as against previous close of 5142.1

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5143.1. The bid price is 5155.45, with a bid quantity of 100. The offer price is 5158.6, with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 2,931,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:17:52 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is 5126.45, while the high price is 5153.35.

08 Nov 2023, 10:01:45 AM IST

Polycab India Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:48:08 AM IST

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5140.4, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹5114.75

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 5140.4. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.65.

08 Nov 2023, 09:40:56 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.93%
3 Months11.03%
6 Months58.78%
YTD99.13%
1 Year86.07%
08 Nov 2023, 09:19:43 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5132.5, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹5114.75

The current price of Polycab India stock is 5132.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 17.75.

08 Nov 2023, 08:06:20 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5140.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 10,253 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 5,140.1.

