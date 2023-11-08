Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India shares surge on positive trading day

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5160 and closed at ₹5140.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹5160 and a low of ₹5110 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹76,795.23 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,253 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Polycab India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹26.35 (+5.61%) & ₹40.1 (+4.02%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹143.95 (-3.39%) & ₹125.25 (-19.38%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|3383.75
|37.05
|1.11
|4066.1
|2692.0
|120502.19
|ABB India
|4236.9
|26.75
|0.64
|4675.85
|2637.1
|89783.46
|Polycab India
|5134.1
|19.35
|0.38
|5492.85
|2500.15
|76890.99
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|383.2
|-5.15
|-1.33
|459.25
|245.55
|58521.3
|KEI Industries
|2544.15
|-20.25
|-0.79
|2812.2
|1350.85
|22946.31
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹5134, which represents a percent change of 0.38. This means that the stock has increased by 0.38% from its previous closing price. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is 19.25, indicating that it has increased by ₹19.25 from its previous closing price.
Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 5143.1. The bid price is 5155.45, with a bid quantity of 100. The offer price is 5158.6, with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 2,931,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is ₹5126.45, while the high price is ₹5153.35.
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹5140.4. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.93%
|3 Months
|11.03%
|6 Months
|58.78%
|YTD
|99.13%
|1 Year
|86.07%
The current price of Polycab India stock is ₹5132.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 17.75.
On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 10,253 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹5,140.1.
