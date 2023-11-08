Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India shares surge on positive trading day

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5160 and closed at ₹5140.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹5160 and a low of ₹5110 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹76,795.23 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹5492.85 and ₹2500.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.