Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at ₹5389.9 and closed at ₹5344.75. The highest price during the day was ₹5401.55, while the lowest price was ₹5008.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77,279.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2616.4. The BSE volume for the day was 72,244 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Polycab India Top active call options for Polycab India at 09 Jan 12:06 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹61.05 (-50.12%) & ₹78.8 (-51.46%) respectively. Top active put options for Polycab India at 09 Jan 12:06 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹163.0 (+231.3%) & ₹91.7 (+283.68%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Polycab India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 6 Buy 11 11 11 8 Hold 5 5 5 7 Sell 3 3 2 2 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 4173.8 159.65 3.98 4244.55 2855.0 148637.47 ABB India 4955.95 199.6 4.2 4953.2 2751.36 105020.73 Polycab India 5111.0 -233.75 -4.37 5722.9 2616.4 76545.03 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 472.95 3.9 0.83 501.75 272.4 72227.68 KEI Industries 3274.0 -33.55 -1.01 3420.0 1412.0 29529.0

Polycab India January futures opened at 5401.0 as against previous close of 5369.75 Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5163. The bid price is INR 5180.1, while the offer price is INR 5183.9. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 100. The open interest for Polycab India stands at 1,817,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

