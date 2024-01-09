Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at ₹5389.9 and closed at ₹5344.75. The highest price during the day was ₹5401.55, while the lowest price was ₹5008.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77,279.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2616.4. The BSE volume for the day was 72,244 shares.
Top active call options for Polycab India at 09 Jan 12:06 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹61.05 (-50.12%) & ₹78.8 (-51.46%) respectively.
Top active put options for Polycab India at 09 Jan 12:06 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹163.0 (+231.3%) & ₹91.7 (+283.68%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The current data shows that the stock price of Polycab India is ₹5080.65. It has experienced a percent change of -4.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -264.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|4173.8
|159.65
|3.98
|4244.55
|2855.0
|148637.47
|ABB India
|4955.95
|199.6
|4.2
|4953.2
|2751.36
|105020.73
|Polycab India
|5111.0
|-233.75
|-4.37
|5722.9
|2616.4
|76545.03
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|472.95
|3.9
|0.83
|501.75
|272.4
|72227.68
|KEI Industries
|3274.0
|-33.55
|-1.01
|3420.0
|1412.0
|29529.0
Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5163. The bid price is INR 5180.1, while the offer price is INR 5183.9. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 100. The open interest for Polycab India stands at 1,817,800.
The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is ₹5008.9 and the high price is ₹5401.55.
On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 72,244 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,344.75.
