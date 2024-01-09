Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 12:06 PM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 5344.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5080.65 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at 5389.9 and closed at 5344.75. The highest price during the day was 5401.55, while the lowest price was 5008.9. The market capitalization of the company is 77,279.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9, and the 52-week low is 2616.4. The BSE volume for the day was 72,244 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Polycab India

Top active call options for Polycab India at 09 Jan 12:06 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 61.05 (-50.12%) & 78.8 (-51.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Polycab India at 09 Jan 12:06 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 163.0 (+231.3%) & 91.7 (+283.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

09 Jan 2024, 11:56 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4446
Buy1111118
Hold5557
Sell3322
Strong Sell2222
09 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5080.65, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹5344.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Polycab India is 5080.65. It has experienced a percent change of -4.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -264.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.

09 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens4173.8159.653.984244.552855.0148637.47
ABB India4955.95199.64.24953.22751.36105020.73
Polycab India5111.0-233.75-4.375722.92616.476545.03
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 472.953.90.83501.75272.472227.68
KEI Industries3274.0-33.55-1.013420.01412.029529.0
09 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST Polycab India January futures opened at 5401.0 as against previous close of 5369.75

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5163. The bid price is INR 5180.1, while the offer price is INR 5183.9. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 100. The open interest for Polycab India stands at 1,817,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Polycab India stock is 5008.9 and the high price is 5401.55.

09 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5344.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Polycab India had a trading volume of 72,244 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 5,344.75.

