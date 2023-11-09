Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Surges in Trading Today

Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5131.05 and closed at ₹5114.75, with a high of ₹5153.35 and a low of ₹5108.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹76859.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5492.85 and its 52-week low is ₹2500.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4670 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.65%
|3 Months
|11.21%
|6 Months
|59.8%
|YTD
|99.62%
|1 Year
|86.53%
The current stock price of Polycab India is ₹5119, with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.08. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Polycab India recorded a volume of 4,670 shares with a closing price of ₹5,114.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!