Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 5114.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5119 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India

Polycab India's stock opened at 5131.05 and closed at 5114.75, with a high of 5153.35 and a low of 5108.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 76859.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5492.85 and its 52-week low is 2500.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4670 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.65%
3 Months11.21%
6 Months59.8%
YTD99.62%
1 Year86.53%
09 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5119, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹5114.75

The current stock price of Polycab India is 5119, with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.08. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5114.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India recorded a volume of 4,670 shares with a closing price of 5,114.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.