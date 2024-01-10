Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -8.93 %. The stock closed at 5344.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4867.55 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 5389.9 and closed at 5344.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 5401.55 and a low of 4850 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 73096.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9 and the 52-week low is 2616.4. The stock had a trading volume of 262,433 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4867.55, down -8.93% from yesterday's ₹5344.75

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4867.55. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -8.93 and a net change of -477.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

10 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5344.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a volume of 262,433 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,344.75.

