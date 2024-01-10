Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stocks Plummet in Trading

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5389.9 and closed at ₹5344.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5401.55 and a low of ₹4850 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹73096.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2616.4. The stock had a trading volume of 262,433 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.