Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at ₹4960 and closed at ₹4867.55. The stock reached a high of ₹5036.2 and a low of ₹4863.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹73781.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2616.4. The BSE volume for the day was 169165 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4867.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a trading volume of 169,165 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,867.55.