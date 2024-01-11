Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Polycab India stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 4867.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4913.15 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at 4960 and closed at 4867.55. The stock reached a high of 5036.2 and a low of 4863.95. The market capitalization of the company is 73781.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9 and the 52-week low is 2616.4. The BSE volume for the day was 169165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

