Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India sees gains in trading today

Polycab India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Polycab India saw an open price of ₹4311 and a close price of ₹4320.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4323 and a low of ₹4250. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64675.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 43768 shares.
The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is ₹4309.9. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.74%
|3 Months
|-23.97%
|6 Months
|-7.56%
|YTD
|-21.47%
|1 Year
|43.78%
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4305.7 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -14.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% or ₹14.6.
Polycab India's BSE volume on the last day was 43,768 shares, with a closing price of ₹4,320.3.
