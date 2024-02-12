Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 4305.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4309.9 per share.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Polycab India saw an open price of 4311 and a close price of 4320.3. The stock reached a high of 4323 and a low of 4250. The market capitalization of the company is 64675.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5722.9 and the 52-week low is 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 43768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4309.9, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4305.7

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the stock price is 4309.9. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.2.

12 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.74%
3 Months-23.97%
6 Months-7.56%
YTD-21.47%
1 Year43.78%
12 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4305.7, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹4320.3

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4305.7 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -14.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% or 14.6.

12 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4320.3 on last trading day

Polycab India's BSE volume on the last day was 43,768 shares, with a closing price of 4,320.3.

