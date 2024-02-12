Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India sees gains in trading today

Polycab India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Polycab India saw an open price of ₹4311 and a close price of ₹4320.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4323 and a low of ₹4250. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64675.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 43768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.