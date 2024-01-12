Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 3.16 %. The stock closed at 3877.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4000 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 4421.85 and closed at 4913.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 4421.85 and a low of 3812.35. The market capitalization of the company is 58227.18 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 5722.9 and 2616.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1459098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹4000, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹3877.4

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price of the stock is 4000. There has been a 3.16 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 122.6.

12 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is 3906.3, while the high price is 4061.35.

12 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Polycab India January futures opened at 3910.1 as against previous close of 3897.75

Polycab India is currently trading at a spot price of 3987.95. The bid price stands at 3984.15 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 3989.0 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 4396400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹3985.85, up 2.8% from yesterday's ₹3877.4

The current stock price of Polycab India is 3985.85, with a net change of 108.45, representing a 2.8 percent increase.

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-28.1%
3 Months-31.48%
6 Months1.66%
YTD-29.29%
1 Year45.2%
12 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹3877.4, down -21.08% from yesterday's ₹4913.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Polycab India is 3877.4. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -21.08 and a net change of -1035.75. This indicates a substantial decline in the value of the stock.

12 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4913.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Polycab India had a trading volume of 1,459,098 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 4,913.15.

