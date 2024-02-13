Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Drops in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹4300.2 and closed at ₹4305.7. The stock had a high of ₹4367.2 and a low of ₹4286.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65365.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2755. The BSE volume for the day was 39532 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is ₹4293.35, while the high price is ₹4335.95.
Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, is currently trading at a spot price of 4310.3. The bid price stands at 4328.65 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 4334.35 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 2310300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4318.2, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -24.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.91%
|3 Months
|-22.64%
|6 Months
|-8.42%
|YTD
|-20.78%
|1 Year
|45.57%
The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is ₹4351.6 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 45.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a gain of 1.07% and a net increase of 45.9.
On the last day, the volume of Polycab India on the BSE was 39532 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹4305.7.
