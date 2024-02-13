Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Polycab India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 4342.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4318.2 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at 4300.2 and closed at 4305.7. The stock had a high of 4367.2 and a low of 4286.75. The market capitalization of the company is 65365.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5722.9 and the 52-week low is 2755. The BSE volume for the day was 39532 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Polycab India stock is 4293.35, while the high price is 4335.95.

13 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Polycab India February futures opened at 4321.1 as against previous close of 4357.25

Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, is currently trading at a spot price of 4310.3. The bid price stands at 4328.65 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 4334.35 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 2310300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹4318.2, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹4342.95

The current data for Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4318.2, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -24.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.91%
3 Months-22.64%
6 Months-8.42%
YTD-20.78%
1 Year45.57%
13 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹4351.6, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹4305.7

The current data of Polycab India stock shows that the price is 4351.6 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 45.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a gain of 1.07% and a net increase of 45.9.

13 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹4305.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Polycab India on the BSE was 39532 shares. The closing price of the stock was 4305.7.

